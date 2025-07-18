Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and urged him to further strengthen the connectivity from Chandigarh airport.

According to an official release, during the meeting, the Governor discussed the need to strengthen both domestic and international air connectivity from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh, given the growing demand from residents of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the UT of Chandigarh.

He highlighted that Chandigarh Airport serves as a crucial gateway for the entire northern region, especially for the people of Punjab and the adjoining areas.

Kataria emphasised that enhanced connectivity, particularly direct international flights, would significantly boost tourism, facilitate business travel, and support the economic aspirations of the region.

The Union Minister assured that the Ministry would actively explore possibilities and work with all stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators, to improve connectivity and upgrade passenger facilities at the airport.

The meeting marked a constructive step towards strengthening the aviation infrastructure and expanding Chandigarh's global and domestic reach.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann sought the intervention of Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi for the release of the state's pending share of over Rs 9,000 crore related to the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Fees.

According to a Punjab government release, during a meeting at the Minister's residence, the Chief Minister raised the issue of non-allowance of RDF since KMS 2021-22 and insufficient allowance of Market Fees since RMS 2022-23.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the purpose of RDF is to promote agriculture and rural infrastructure, including the development of rural roads, marketing infrastructure, storage facilities in mandis, and automation and mechanisation of mandis.

He said that despite amending the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, in accordance with the Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) guidelines, the RDF has not been released since KMS 2021-22.

Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that Rs 7,737.27 crore under RDF and Rs 1,836.62 crore under Market Fees are still pending from the Union Government. (ANI)

