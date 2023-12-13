India News | Punjab Govt Spreading False Propaganda Against Centre over Issue of Funds: BJP Leader Rupani

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani on Wednesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of spreading false propaganda against the Centre over the issue of funds.

Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat and the Punjab BJP in-charge, said the Bhagwant Mann government was targeting the central government to hide its weaknesses.

Also Read | Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Defamation Case: Setback for Outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot As Delhi Court Rejects His Revision Plea in Sanjeevani Scam.

"They are spreading wrong propaganda against the Centre to hide its weaknesses," said Rupani when asked about the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the BJP-led Centre of withholding funds for Punjab.

The BJP leader also accused the Mann government of failing to properly implement the Centre's welfare schemes for the people.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Six People Hatched Plan on Messaging Platforms Including Instagram, Stayed at Gurugram Flat.

He said with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), it was being ensured that the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Centre reached the ground level.

The AAP had earlier urged the Centre to release Rs 8,000 crore worth of central grants for the state which were pending. It had said Rs 5,637 crore of rural development funds meant for constructing and maintaining mandis and roads in rural areas was not paid by the Centre.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the party's resounding victory in the recent assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had decimated the opposition.

It has also made it clear that voters believe in the policies of the BJP, he said, adding that the poll results are a setback for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal, along with his supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of Rupani and Jakhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)