Chandigarh, August 30: Punjab and Haryana saw a rise in crimes against women in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, Punjab saw a drop of 11 percent in overall crime incidents in 2021 in comparison to 2020. Haryana registered a seven percent rise in overall crime incidents, though.

According to the latest report of the NCRB, Punjab saw a jump of 17 percent in crime against women -- from 4,838 cases in 2020 to 5,662 cases in 2021. In Haryana, crime against women cases rose by 27 per cent, from 13,000 in 2020 to 16,658 cases in 2021, the NCRB report stated.

A total of 1,716 rape incidents were reported in 2021 as against 1,373 in 2020 in the state. In Punjab, a total of 508 rape incidents took place in 2021 as against 504 in 2020, while the rape attempt cases were 60 in 2021 as against 53 in 2020. Uttar Pradesh Reported Just One Communal Violence Case in 2021, Crime Against Women Declined Significantly: NCRB Data.

The cases of assault on women to outrage her modesty dropped to 688 in 2021 as against 732 in 2020 in the state. According to the NCRB report, overall crime incidents in Punjab under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL) have dropped to 73,581 in 2021 from 82,875 in 2020.

Haryana saw overall crime incidents of 2,06,431 in 2021 as against 1,92,395 in 2020. In Punjab, the number of murder incidents dipped from 757 in 2020 to 723 in 2021, while the attempt to murder incidents stood at 926 in 2021 as against 961 in 2020, as per the report.

However, the cases of kidnapping and abduction in Punjab rose from 1,399 in 2020 to 1,787 in 2021. In Haryana, the cases of kidnapping and abduction also went up from 2,949 in 2020 to 3,554 in 2021. There was a 20 percent rise in crime against children incidents in Punjab and 31 percent in Haryana, as per the data.

In 2021, a total of 2,556 cases of crime against children were registered as against 2,121 in 2020 in Punjab. In Haryana, there were 5,700 cases of crime against children in comparison to 4,338 in 2020, as per NCRB data. There were 39 incidents of murder of children in 2021, dropping from 44 in 2020 in Punjab. In Haryana, there were 47 murder incidents in 2021 compared to 59 in 2020. Delhi Most Unsafe for Senior Citizens Among All Metropolitan Cities in India: NCRB Data.

There were 1,440 incidents of kidnapping and abduction of children in Punjab in 2021 as against 1,032 in 2020. Punjab witnessed a rise of 45 percent in cyber crime incidents in 2021 against such crimes registered in 2020. The state reported 551 cases of cyber crimes in 2021, up from 378 in 2020. Neighbouring Haryana saw a five percent drop in cyber crimes cases to 622 in 2021 as against 656 in 2020.

