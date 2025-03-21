Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Punjab Legislative Assembly's budget session commenced on Friday, with significant discussions centred on the Punjab government's achievements.

Harpal Singh Cheema, the Punjab Finance Minister, addressed the media following the session, highlighting key developments in the state's governance and criticising the opposition's lack of participation.

In his remarks, Cheema discussed Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's address to the assembly, in which he outlined the state government's various achievements in the past year.

According to Cheema, the Governor's speech focused on Punjab's ongoing development. "The budget session of the Punjab assembly has commenced today. The Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, talked about the achievements of the Punjab government...There was a discussion on it...," said Cheema.

However, the session was marred by the Congress party's walkout, with Cheema accusing them of failing to play a constructive opposition role.

"Congress party does not want to play the role of constructive opposition, and that's why they always walk out of the session...Congress has no interest in improving the law and order situation of Punjab...," he added.

Notably, Congress MLAs, wearing black armbands, attempted to interrupt Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech and walked out after shouting slogans against the AAP government.

Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, and other MLAs also protested against the State government on the issue of farmers' removal from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border and Shambhu Border and other issues.

"We will talk on the budget on 26th March, but today we will meet the Governor and talk about the way they (the state government) treated the farmers, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'," Bajwa told ANI.

On Wednesday, Punjab police removed farmers from the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border and Shambhu Border, where they were sitting in protest over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops. (ANI)

