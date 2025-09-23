Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora, along with industrialists, met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Tuesday and presented a cheque of Rs 6 crore as a contribution to the "Mission Chardikala" initiative, as per the Aam Aadmi Party PRO.

Earlier, on September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 'Mission Chardikala' to support the state government's rehabilitation efforts for flood-hit victims in the state.

In a video message, Mann announced the launch of 'Mission Chardikala' to rehabilitate affected families and urged citizens and Punjabis worldwide to contribute to the relief efforts.

Mann further stated that the state has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore due to the floods, as per the initial assessment.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to floods, Punjab has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore as per the initial assessment. As water recedes, we will come to know the extent of the damage, and this figure could go up. People say this is the worst time in the history of Punjab. I say that these are the most testing times for Punjab. But any difficulty appears small before the determination and spirit of the people of Punjab. We have seen youth putting their lives in danger to save the lives of people in difficulty. This is our strength. This land of gurus, peers and martyrs is a blessed..."

"Families have to rehabilitate, and for this, we are starting 'Mission Chardikala'. I appeal to the people of the nation and all Punjabis across the world to stand by Punjab in this difficult time. I appeal to all to contribute towards rehabilitation in Punjab. All details are available on http://rangla.punjab.gov.in," he added.

According to the flood report as of September 15,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date. (ANI)

