New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): On the last day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney from Punjab presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding reservation of two seats for Kashmiri Sikhs in the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Assembly and granting minority status to Sikhs in the valley.

In his letter to PM, Shaney stated, “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced by the Union government in the Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023. The Bill seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and reserve two seats for Kashmiri migrants and one seat for displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Union Territory’s legislative assembly. These members will be nominated by the L-G, according to the provisions of the Bill,” the letter read.

While appreciating this step of the government, Vikramjit Sahney emphasised that Sikhs have been living in the valley for hundreds of years now, right from the kingdom of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and they have equally suffered the pain and grief as any other minority community in the Valley.

As of today, there are more than one lakh Sikhs residing in the Kashmir valley who did not leave the valley in fear of terrorists and have been living in atrocities for decades now. They also deserve fair representation in the Assembly as nominated members, he added.

“Now, when the government is coming up with a proposal for reserving three seats, we should not forget the valour and contribution of the Sikh community in making and safeguarding the state of Jammu & Kashmir. We as a nation are obliged to provide fair share and representation to the Sikh Population of Jammu and Kashmir,” Shaney added.

Punjab MP further stated that Sikhs have suffered many atrocities in the Kashmir valley where several innocent Sikhs were killed and in Mehjoor Nagar in Sikh Massacre which cost innocent Sikh lives and numerous fatal injuries.

The MP advocated for the recognition of minority status for Sikhs in the Jammu & Kashmir region, as well as the implementation of reservations for Sikhs in government employment and education.

He also demanded minority status for Sikhs in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and reservation in government jobs and Education for Sikhs under the Prime Minister's special package and otherwise too, along with other benefits to which they are entitled to being a minority. (ANI)

