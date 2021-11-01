New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at four locations in Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab in connection with a blast case in Jalalabad, an official said.

The case relates to the explosion in a two-wheeler near the Punjab National Bank in Jalalabad of Fazilka, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The accused were allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist/smugglers and were recruited for executing the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks using arms and explosives, the NIA official said.

The NIA had registered the case in October and initiated the investigation, arresting three people so far.

The searches led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents establishing the accused person's connection Pakistan-based terrorist/smugglers, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

