Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Panic gripped Punjab's Ludhiana after a gas leakage was reported at a factory which claimed 11 lives on Sunday morning, with the locals narrating the ordeals of the tragic incident.

The gas leak incident sparked fear amongst the residents of the area following which many of them shut the doors and windows of their homes, isolating themselves to avoid the possible chances of infection.

11 people died so far while 11 others were hospitalised in different hospitals including Civil Hospital in Ludhiana.

"11 deaths confirmed till now... in all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened. It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes. All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples," says Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

"We appeal that don't believe any kind of rumours and do not panic. The gas which was leaked has been diluted but just to check the spread of the gas the coorporation, and NDRF teams are checking. We are just going to for safety's sake check how much the gas has spread," she added.

The official further appealed to the locals to wear masks and stay away from the spot of the incident a little longer, adding that the cause of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained.

"A total of 11 persons are dead. There are five females and six males including 2 male children of 10 years and 13 years," the official said.

The two deceased at SPS Hospital were identified as Naveent Kumar (39) and Neetu Devi (39), they said adding that the identification of the other deceased is awaited.

Addressing the media Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, "The investigation is going on and till now 11 people have died and they are admitted to different hospitals. The forensic team will reach here from Bathinda."

ANI narrated the horrific ordeal as the administration immediately vacated the Giaspura area, where the incident occurred.

"This was a poisonous gas leak... many people have died. Three of the bodies have turned blue... It is poisonous. You won't be able to breathe. All the bodies have been sent to the hospital," one of the deceased's family members, Anjan Kumar said.

Another local said that many members of his family were trapped inside the spot of the incident and feared an untoward happening to them.

"Members of my family are inside. I came to know that five members of my family were unconscious. I don't know what to do," says another local.

Meanwhile, the NDRF personnel reached the spot in the Giaspura area with all equipment and a rescue operation is underway.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the gas leakage incident and assured all possible help to those affected.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted.

Further investigation is underway, he said. (ANI)

