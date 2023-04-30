Serchhip, April 30: Assam Rifles recovered heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore in East Lungdar of Serchhip district, an official statement said. The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made a recovery on April 30. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Excise and Narcotics Department and other sister agencies based on specific information. Nagaland: Assam Rifles Bust NSCN-IM Extortion Bid; Rescue 6 Civilians.

"Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered illegal Heroin No. 4 worth Rs. 1.5405 Crore in the general area East Lungdar, (East Lungdar - Mualcheng Rd), Serchhip in a joint MVCP carried out on specific information with utmost diligence and tactical planning and apprehended two individuals on 30 April 2023," the press release said.

Assam Rifles further mentioned that in this operation two individuals have been apprehended and handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Serchhip for further legal proceedings.

"Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No. 4 Rs 1.5405 (One Crore Fifty-Four Lakh Five Thousand Six Hundred Rupees only). The seized consignment, Vehicle and two apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Serchhip on 30 April 2023 for further legal proceedings," it mentioned.

