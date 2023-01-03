Ludhiana (Punjab), Jan 3 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Ajay Pandit from Basauli village in Una district of neighboring Himachal Pradesh, an official said.

Ludhiana Commissioner Mandeep Singh Gill said here that Pandit had been living in Himachal disguise.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Second Batch of 12 Big Cats Likely to Arrive at Kuno From South Africa This Month.

Originally from Ludhiana, Pandit has several cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder against him in different police stations in Ludhiana.

He was released on bail last year but continued his criminal activities.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Planning to Announce First List of Candidates for Assembly Polls This Month, Says Siddaramaiah.

In an incident that took place in the jurisdiction of local police station number 7, the court had declared him a proclaimed offender, the police said.

Gill said Pandit was in direct contact with many dreaded gangsters and used to commit crimes in coordination with them.

The police will seek his remand after producing him in a local court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)