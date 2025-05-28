Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 28 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on narcotics and illegal arms smuggling networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Punjab, arrested three drug traffickers- Maninderjit Singh, Peter, and Lovejit Singh @ Raja near Shankar Dhaba on Attari Road, Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the team seized "four PX5 Storm pistols, 521 grams of heroin, 7 magazines & 55 live cartridges," DGP Punjab Police posted in a tweet.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act has been registered at PS ANTF, SAS Nagar.

The DGP also wrote, "@ANTFPunjab is actively pursuing both forward and backward linkages to dismantle the entire network."

He further added, "@PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to eradicating drug syndicates, seizing illegal arms, and building a #NashaMuktPunjab."

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone and three packets of suspected heroin during search operations conducted along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts.

According to an official release, a joint search operation on Monday led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, from a farming field near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district.

The crackdown continues to reflect the strong enforcement coordination between BSF and Punjab Police in curbing cross-border drug trafficking

Under Mission 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', the Punjab Police has carried out large-scale search operations, raids, and awareness drives across the state. The mission aims to take strict action against drugs, educate the public, and inspire youth towards de-addiction.

According to the Police, on day 87 of the mission (May 27), 127 drug smugglers were arrested, which amounted to a total of 13,866 arrests in 87 days.

97 FIRs were registered, 2.2 kg heroin, 6.6 kg opium and Rs1.31 lakh drug money were seized. 200-plus teams with 1,300 police personnel, led by 93 officers, checked 494 suspects in 442 raids. 104 individuals were convinced to undergo de-addiction treatment. (ANI)

