Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): Punjab Police's State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) has unearthed an espionage network linked to a YouTuber from Rupnagar, allegedly connected to Pakistani intelligence operatives and terror-backed elements, officials said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police wrote, "Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar. Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal," has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official."

"Investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny. After Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, Jasbir attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. An FIR has been registered at SSOC, Mohali. Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators," the post added on X.

Punjab Police reiterated its firm resolve to safeguard national security and dismantle networks that threaten the country's sovereignty and integrity.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Punjab Police, acting on inputs from Counter-Intelligence Punjab, arrested a man identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali in Tarn Taran, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared information stating that the arrested accused had been in touch with the ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing classified details concerning army movements during Operation Sindhoor. Investigations have revealed that he was engaged in sharing troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security. (ANI)

