Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): Amid a call for a bandh and protest by the local SC and Christian communities over the Manipur issue, the Punjab Police has deployed heavy police force in Amritsar to maintain a calm and stable situation, according to the police officials.

According to the police, around 100 police officials have been deployed in each zone to maintain law and order during the protest.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Chandrababu Naidu, 20 TDP Leaders Booked for Attempt to Murder, Rioting and Criminal Conspiracy in Annamayya Violence Case.

While speaking to ANI, Amristar SP Harjit Singh assured “We will make sure no violence happens during this protest.”

The bandh call comes in the wake of recent events in Manipur, where tensions have been high and the state has been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between the Meities and Kukis in light of the Manipur High Court asking the state government to consider adding the Meiteis to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

Also Read | Tushar Gandhi Detained: 81 Years After Quit India Movement, Mumbai Police Detain Mahatma Gandhi’s Lone Descendant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)