Amritsar (Punjab) [New Delhi], March 7 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit in Jalandhar foiled a major target killing plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Three members of the terror module--Jagroop Singh alias Jagga, Sukhjit Singh alias Sukha, and Navpreet Singh alias Nav--have been arrested, and four sophisticated weapons, along with ammunition, have been recovered.

In a social media post on X, DGP Yadav wrote, "In a significant breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar averts another major target killing in Punjab, planned by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)- backed terror module with the arrest of Three members of the module, Jagroop Singh @ Jagga, Sukhjit Singh @ Sukha & Navpreet Singh @ Nav and recovers Four sophisticated weapons along with ammunition. Preliminary investigations reveal the module was handled by #USA-based Gangster Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi Nawashehria, a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, alongwith his associate Laadi Bakapuria, presently based in Greece."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1897852079290593674

"An FIR been registered at #SSOC Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages, to dismantle the whole network. Recovery: 4 sophisticated pistols alongwith ammunition: One Glock Pistol 9MM alongwith 01 magazine and 06 cartridges, One Pistol PX5 Storm (Berreta) 30 bore alongwith 01 magazine and 04 bullets, one country made 30 bore Pistol along with 01 magazine and 04 cartridges and one country made 32 bore Pistol along with 01 magazine and 08 cartridges," the post added on X.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav apprehended BKI terrorist Lajar Masih, a key associate of Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh, who was in direct contact with Pakistan's ISI.

The DGP said that Masih is wanted in multiple criminal cases in Punjab. The apprehended terrorist has been kept at the Kokhraj police station in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)