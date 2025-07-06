Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) The Punjab Police Sunday said they have foiled a target killing plot orchestrated by a Canada-based gangster and apprehended three key operatives.

"In a major breakthrough, @MogaPolice, in a joint operation with Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) & Counter Intelligence, foils a target killing plot orchestrated by #Canada-based Gangster Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike and apprehends three key operatives," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

He said preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of Lakhvir Singh alias Landa Harike to eliminate a doctor.

"During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and the accused, in which the accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. They have been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment," the DGP said.

Backed by human intelligence and technical inputs, the team successfully dismantled this targeted killing module, averting a serious threat to public safety, he said.

"Recovery: 2 pistols (.30 bore) with 10 live cartridges, 1 pistol (.32 bore) with 3 live cartridges and 1 car," Yadav said in the post.

He said an FIR has been registered at Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station. Further investigation is underway to trace the module's forward and backward linkages.

