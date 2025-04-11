India News | Punjab Police Nabs Wanted Criminal in Three Firing Incidents in Tarn Taran

A wanted criminal named Harinder Singh was nabbed by the Punjab police in Patti, Tarn Taran. The development took place following the encounter of the criminal with the police in the Thakurpura village; he was later taken to the hospital after he sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

Agency News ANI| Apr 11, 2025 10:12 PM IST
India News | Punjab Police Nabs Wanted Criminal in Three Firing Incidents in Tarn Taran
DSP Lovkesh Saini (Photo: ANI)

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): A wanted criminal named Harinder Singh was nabbed by the Punjab police in Patti, Tarn Taran. The development took place following the encounter of the criminal with the police in the Thakurpura village; he was later taken to the hospital after he sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

According to DSP Lovkesh Saini, the three firing incidents took place outside a petrol pump in Khemkaran, outside a home of an advocate and the third incident was reported outside a school.

The police received an input where the criminal was an aide of wanted criminal Prabhu Dassuwal. As the criminal was heading towards Patti, SHO came to the place and did 'nakabandi'. As the criminal saw the police, he opened up fire to which the police also retaliated in self defence. The criminal was hit on his leg, after which he was taken to the hospital.

"Three incidents which occurred in the past few days - first, a firing outside Khemkaran petrol pump; second, firing outside the residence of an advocate and third, firing outside a school. We had received information that the criminal is an aide of wanted criminal Prabh Dassuwal and was heading towards Patti. As soon as SHO came to know, he told me and we did a nakabandi here. As soon as he saw us, he opened fire at the Police party. We did retaliatory firing in self-defence, he was hit in his leg. We called an ambulance and he is being taken away. We traced these three incidents and rest of the investigation is being done...", Lovkesh Saini told ANI.

Earlier, a sub-inspector, Charanjit Singh, was shot dead while on duty in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident occurred during an attempt by police to break up a fight between two groups in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan, as per the police.

The Goindwal Sahib police station team was informed about a violent clash between two groups in the village. As the police arrived at the scene to intervene, they were attacked by the groups involved. During the altercation, Head Constable Harvinder Singh was injured after a brick hit his arm. Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot and killed during the incident. (ANI)

