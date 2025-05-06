Arms and explosives recovered by Punjab Police near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road, SBS Nagar (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 6: Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and explosives during a joint operation with a central agency in the forest area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, officials said.

According to Punjab Police, the operation was carried out by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, based on intelligence inputs.

In a post on X, Punjab Police shared," In a major breakthrough against #ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, SSOC Amritsar, in a joint operation with central agency recovers a cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in the forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road, SBS Nagar."

"The recovered items included two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGS), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five P-86 hand grenades, and one wireless communication set.

Preliminary probe indicates a coordinated operation by #Pakistan's ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in Punjab. An FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar," the post added on X.

Punjab Police said that it remains committed to safeguarding national security and dismantling terror infrastructure in the state.

On Monday, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested three men linked to UK-based gangsters. The arrested individuals--Vijay Masih, Agrej Singh, and Iqbal Singh--are all residents of the Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

According to police, the three were connected to international UK-based Dharmpreet Singh (also known as Dharma Sandhu), and Jassa Patti. Both are originally the residents of Tarn Taran.

During the arrest, police recovered several weapons and other items, including "3 Glock pistols, 3 Beretta 30 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges (9mm), 20 live cartridges (30 bore) 4 mobile phones and 1 Activa scooter," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav shared the news in an X post.

Initial investigation shows that the trio was in contact with international crime groups and involved in illegal arms movement.

A case has been registered at Lopoke Police Station, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full network. (ANI)

