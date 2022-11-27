Amritsar, Nov 27 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested a person and seized from him eight Chinese pistols, 60 bullets and two kg heroin smuggled into India by a drone from Pakistan, an official said.

A Punjab Police official said the accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, a resident of Havlian village in Tarn Taran district.

Also Read | Solar Panel Sexual Assault Case: CBI Gives Clean Chit to Congress MP Adoor Prakash in Closure Report.

The official said the police had specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs would be smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.

The drone dropped the consignment inside the Indian territory on Friday and Singh tretrieved it on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Chandni Chowk Fire: Delhi’s Bhagirath Market Blaze Continues to Rage for 4th Day (Watch Video).

Singh was nabbed after his car was intercepted by a police team at Ajnala road on Sunday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)