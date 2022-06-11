Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Punjab Police on Friday seized 2 Kg heroin and arrested three drug peddlers, informed the officials on Friday.

The arrests were made under the Tharaj Police Station Baghapurana in Moga.

Also Read | Hospital Mess in Assam: Child Reunited With Parents Three Years After Birth.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Kala and Sukhchain Singh alias Sonu, both residents of Daulewala and Satnam Singh alias Sonu of village Laatianwala in Kapurthala.

Accused Jaswant and Sukhchain have already been facing criminal cases. The Police have also recovered a white colour car from the accused persons.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Another Minor Girl Raped in Telangana, Autorickshaw Driver Held for Sexually Assaulting Nine-Year-Old Girl.

"Under an ongoing special drive against drugs, CIA Staff of Moga had received a tip-off that the trio accused persons are travelling with a high quantity of heroin from Bhagta Bhai Ka to Baghapurana. The police teams immediately laid a Naka and recovered 2kg heroin from the accused," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana.

The SSP further said that investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.

The police registered an FIR and a case had been registered under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Baghapurana.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)