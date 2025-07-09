Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has successfully stopped a major terror plot by Harwinder Rinda, a Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative supported by Pakistan's ISI.

Using important information, the AGTF team found and took away weapons from a forest in Gurdaspur.

They recovered two AK-47 rifles with 16 bullets, two magazines, and two hand grenades before these weapons could reach Harwinder Rinda's helpers.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In an intelligence-led operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in #Pakistan and backed by Pakistan's ISI. Acting swiftly on human intelligence, AGTF teams traced and recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware, including two AK-47 rifles with 16 live cartridges, two magazines, and two P-86 hand grenades from a forest area in #Gurdaspur, before it could reach Harwinder @ Rinda's associates."

The first investigation shows that these weapons were sent into India by Pakistani groups and Harwinder Rinda to carry out attacks in different places in Punjab. Their goal was to disturb peace in the state.

A police case has been registered under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act at the Purana Shala police station in Gurdaspur.

"Preliminary investigation reveals, the recovered consignment was pushed into India by Pakistani agencies and Harwinder @ Rinda as part of a premeditated plan to carry out attacks at multiple locations in Punjab, aiming to disrupt public peace. An FIR under the Explosives Act and the Arms Act has been registered at PS Purana Shala, Gurdaspur," the post reads.

The police are still investigating to find and catch the people working with Rinda who were involved in this weapons smuggling.

The Punjab Police said they are fully committed to stopping organized crime and keeping the people safe.

"Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend Rinda's operatives involved in the recovered weapon consignment. @PunjabPoliceIndreaffirms its unwavering commitment to dismantling organised crime networks and ensuring the safety and security of citizens," the post further reads. (ANI)

