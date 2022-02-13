Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, offered prayers at Valmiki Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.

Shah will shortly be addressing a rally at Ranjit Avenue here.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Making Uniform Compulsory Being Portrayed As Oppression of Muslims, Says Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Raped on Marriage Lure in Vadodara; Case Registered.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)