Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): As Punjab goes to polls on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that dishonest forces are conspiring to stop honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP from coming into power in the state.

"I would like to tell these dishonest forces that the people of Punjab will not get entangled in this propaganda. People of Punjab know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," said Chadha.

Meanwhile, just a day ahead, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, held a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt assembly constituency.

Kejriwal addressed corner meetings in Jalandhar and expressed confidence about the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said that people have made up their minds for "a change" in the state. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. (ANI)

