Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): The 77th Foundation Day of Himachal Pradesh was celebrated on Monday at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, Punjab.

"Under the inspiration and guidance of Shri Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, the Foundation Day of Himachal Pradesh was celebrated with great pomp at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh," the press release from Chandigarh administration stated.

The day marks the state's creation as a province of India in 1948, when the districts of Mandi, Chamba, Mahasu, and Sirmour were merged with 30 princely states.

The Governor extended greetings to all the guests present at the function and said that Himachal Pradesh is a state that is known for its cultural and historical importance.

He said that Himachal Pradesh's people, their rich heritage and diverse communities deserve praise for their unity and strength.

Purohit said that through 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', mutual familiarisation among the people of the states, the spirit of unity, diverse traditions, art, culture, costumes and foods are also exchanged. He said that every state has a unique identity, and the unity in the diversity of states is the strength of India. Despite this diversity, we are all one, which is the specialty of India.

He said that Himachal Pradesh is not only famous for its history and culture, but it is also famous all over the world for tourism. On this occasion, we all have the opportunity to understand and know how the people of the state have made this ancient land a centre of prosperity and prestige.

On the occasion, a captivating presentation of folk music and dances from Himachal Pradesh was also presented, which mesmerised the guests present.

The dignitaries present on the occasion included Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor of Punjab, K. Siva Prasad; Advisor to the Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Rajeev Verma, Home Secretary, UT Chandigarh, Nitin Kumar Yadav; and DGP, UT Chandigarh, Surendra Singh Yadav, President of Himachal Mahasabha, Pirthi Singh Prajapati, was also present along with members of Himachal Mahasabha.

Himachal Pradesh was established on April 15, 1948, following the merger of 30 small and large hill princely states. The state's rich culture, high traditions and immense natural beauty are the unique identity of Devbhoomi. (ANI)

