Kolkata, April 15: The excitement is palpable at Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district over the election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on Tuesday, considering that it will be the first-ever public meeting by a sitting Prime Minister in the area.

District BJP President Basudeb Sarkar said, "We expect a massive gathering of around 1 lakh people for the Prime Minister's rally on Tuesday. It will be the first time that a Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Raiganj. So the excitement among the people is huge. Even the supporters of the rival political parties are excited." Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Polls All About Making Narendra Modi Prime Minister for Third Time, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (See Pics).

PM Modi has already addressed several election rallies in West Bengal, which started even before the Election Commission announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At every rally, the Prime Minister launched scathing attacks against the ruling Trinamool Congress, especially on the events of sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

State BJP sources said the party leaders are also expecting the Prime Minister to refer to the attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on April 6 during his speech on Tuesday.

