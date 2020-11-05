Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Twenty-two more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 4,281 on Thursday, while 541 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,35,834, according to a medical bulletin.

Six deaths have been reported from SAS Nagar, four each from Jalandhar and Faridkot, two from Ludhiana and one each from Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdsapur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar.

Also Read | Fare Cap on Domestic Air Tickets in India Extended up to February 24, 2021.

At present, there are 4,621 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)