Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) Punjab on Friday registered 71 more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 14,927, while 2,009 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 5,76,119, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases declined to 26,277 from 28,673 on Thursday.

Ten deaths were reported from Patiala, nine from Sangrur, eight from Bathinda and seven from Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 200 fresh cases, followed by Jalandhar (168), Kapurthala (156) and Bathinda (145).

The state's positivity rate dropped to 2.98 percent from 3.21 percent on Thursday.

With 4,314 more recoveries, the number of cured persons in the state reached 5,34,915, as per the bulletin.

There are 284 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 735 other critical patients and 3,575 others on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 95,30,712 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Friday registered 88 cases as against 111 infections reported on Thursday.

The infection tally stood at 60,487, according to the medical bulletin.

The death toll reached 765 as three more persons died in the UT.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,005 from 1,135 on Thursday, as per the bulletin.

With 215 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 58,717, it said.

A total of 5,18,931 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,57,218 tested negative while reports of 31 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

