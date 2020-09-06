Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Punjab reported the sharpest single-day spike of 1,946 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 63,473 in the state.

The previous record of new cases reported in a day was 1,746 on August 27.

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju Reacts to Abduction of 5 Arunachal Youths by China’s PLA, Says ‘Response to Indian Army’s Hotline Message Awaited’.

Fifty-four more COVID-19 deaths took the toll to 1,862 in the state, according to a government medical bulletin.

Thirteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Patiala, six from Kapurthala, five from Amritsar, three each from Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar and Bathinda, two from Pathankot, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur and one each from Barnala, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, it said.

Also Read | SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

Among places which reported new cases included Jalandhar (261), Pathankot (205), Gurdaspur (186), Bathinda (168), Ludhiana (161), Mohali (154), Patiala (150), Hoshiarpur (135), Amritsar (133) and Faridkot (88).

Punjab has been seeing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and adding over 1,000 coronavirus cases every day for a few days.

A total of 1,606 coronavirus patients were discharged from several places including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mohali, Sangrur, Bathinda, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur after recovering from infection.

So far 45,455 people have been cured of the contagion.

There are 16,156 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Seventy one critical patients are on ventilator support while 571 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 11,93,260 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)