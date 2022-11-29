Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday sought registration of an FIR against Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Mann, alleging that her pictures promoting gun culture were circulating on social media. Majithia said there could not be a different law for a minister and the common man.

In a statement here, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader said, "Even though Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav had given a 72-hour deadline to remove all pictures promoting gun culture from social media accounts, minister Mann had failed to heed this warning and she should be proceeded against immediately."

"This is important keeping in mind the need to send out a clear signal that the law cannot be different for a 'khas aadmi'," he added. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters that "all have been given time to remove such content from social media".

On November 26, the Punjab Police had given three days to people to remove objectionable content that promotes gun culture from their social media handles and till then, no case for promoting gun culture would be registered.

The AAP government on November 13 had banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence and had also ordered a review of arms licences within the next three months.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal targeted the AAP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order.

Badal asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to own responsibility for “failing” in his duty to maintain law and order in the state. In a statement here, the SAD president said instead of instilling confidence in Punjabis by taking appropriate steps, the chief minister had “fled” the state to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat along with his Cabinet.

Asserting that Punjabis had given a massive mandate to the AAP to bring about positive change and “not use the state's resources to expand AAP's influence across the country and paralyse governance in Punjab”, Badal said “never in the history of the state had such a situation arose when an elected government has forsaken its people and allowed the state to slip into anarchy”.

