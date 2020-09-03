SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar administration on Thursday directed the medical superintendents of private hospitals in the district to issue bulletin twice a day to facilitate frequent health update of admitted COVID-19 positive patients.

"In order to allay the fears and apprehensions of family members, it is imperative that hospital authorities regularly inform the members of the family of the patient about their status", said Girish Dayalan Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

As per the release issued by the district administration, all Private Hospitals would depute a Nodal Officer or a Public Relations Officer (PRO) to act as one point contact for family of admitted COVID-19 positive patients in the district.

"With the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions, it is necessary to streamline the flow of information from Hospital Administration to patients' family so as to check any inadvertent delay in communication. Hence, all the Private Hospitals have been asked to ensure regular briefing and frequent update about the status of health of each admitted COVID19 positive patients to their family from time to time," said the release.

It added that medical superintendents of all the private hospitals would issue bulletin briefings about the health status of all COVID-19 positive patients first at 12.00 noon and second at 6.00 pm. (ANI)

