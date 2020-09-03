New Delhi, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the special key note address at the USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit today, September 3 at 9 PM. The USISPF Summit will be held through video conference. The theme of the 5-day summit that began on the 31st of August is 'US-India Navigating New Challenges'. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for thepartnership between India and the U.S. The live steaming of the USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit will be aired LIVE on DD News.

Watch Live Streaming of PM Modi's Address at the USISPF Summit:

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that he is looking forward to address the Summit tonight and urged people to tune in and watch it live. "Looking forward to address the USISP Forum US India Summit 2020. Will be sharing my views on ‘Navigating New Challenges.’ Do join live this evening, 3rd September, at 9 PM India time," PM Modi tweeted.

The USISPF Summit highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India''s position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology. USISPF president Mukesh Aghion Wednesday said, "We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment".

