Mumbai, September 3: In his meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of Universities in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari directed them to complete entire process of examinations by October 31, 2020. By the said date, the results of exams should also be declared, the Governor conveyed to the VCs.

The direction was issued by the Governor in his capacity as the Chancellor of all varsities in the state. The decision to complete the examination process by end of the next month also comes six days after the Supreme Court ruled in the Centre's favour on petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) order to hold final year exams despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, in its judgment dated August 29, upheld the UGC circular which directed the states and union territories to not to issue pass certificates to students without conducting the final year or semester exams.

Those who had petitioned the court seeking cancellation of exams this year included Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The state government had, in June, announced the cancellation of final year exams and decided to mark students based on an aggregate method.

Apart from Maharashtra, other states including Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab had cancelled the exams in view of the pandemic. However, the examinations are now necessitated following the apex court order upholding the UGC circular. The SC, however, has allowed the states to postpone the exams till the threat of COVID-19 relatively subsides.

