Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India] May 22 (ANI): Six-year-old boy Hritik who fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district died on Sunday. He was pulled out of the borewell alive by the rescue team but later succumbed at the hospital.

He was earlier taken out of the borewell by Army and NDRF Team.

"The administration and the Army helped a lot and tried their best in the rescue operation. When the child was taken out, it seemed that the child would survive but he died due to suffocation," said Punjab Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa.

The incident took place in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. According to reports, the boy was playing in a field when he climbed a borewell shaft and some stray dogs started chasing him. The jute bag covering the borewell shaft could not support the weight of the child and gave in, causing him to tumble into the borewell.

A camera had also been put inside the borewell to monitor the boy's condition and oxygen was being provided through pipes, added officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared this tragic incident in a tweet and announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the boy's family.

"6-year-old Hrithik from Hoshiarpur died after falling into borewell. May God give strength to the family. The loss of the family cannot be met but we are with them in this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to the family to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakhs," tweeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

