Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to amend the Prisons Act for more stringent punishments to deter inmates from committing offences like rioting, escaping from prison and other violations of prison discipline and rules.

A Bill to bring in the necessary changes will be introduced in the Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, scheduled to begin on March 1, according to a government statement here.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The council of ministers approved a proposal mooted by the Jails Department to add new penal provisions in the said Act to strengthen security arrangements and prevent the use of mobile phones by inmates, riots inside jails, incidents of assault on jail staff, damage to jail property, incidents of absconding, possession of drugs inside jails.

A section 52-A(1) has been amended with imprisonment of not less than three years, which may extend up to seven years or with a fine, not exceeding Rs 50,000 or with both for offences against prison discipline.

In case of non-payment of fine, the imprisonment may be further extended to one year, and on second or subsequent conviction, shall be punished with the imprisonment of either description for a term, which shall not be less than five years but may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine, which may extend to Rs 5 lakh.

The existing provision provided for a maximum of one year imprisonment and a fine exceeding Rs 25,000 or both.

A section 52-B deals with punishment for rioting, while section 52-C with punishment for assault or use of criminal force to deter a prison official from discharge of duty, as well as for punishment for assault or criminal force and section 52-D for dealing with escape from prison have been inserted.

A section 52-E has been introduced for mischief causing damage to prison property and section 52-F for punishment for mischief causing damage to prison property, the statement said.

All these offences are cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a magistrate of first class, it said.

Despite various security arrangements in jails of the state, there have been cases of use of mobile phones by the inmates in the recent times, as well as riots inside the jails, incidents of assault on jail staff, damage to jail property, fugitive incidents.

Incidents of drug trafficking are also coming to light from time-to-time, which is creating difficulties for the jail administration and the law and order situation in the state.

The Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act 2013 made some amendments to the Prisons Act, 1894 to prevent wireless communication devices in prisons, through which a punishment not exceeding one year with or without a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed.

