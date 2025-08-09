Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): Amritsar Police on Friday arrested two people, including a minor, for spray-painting anti-national slogans in multiple locations in the city earlier this week.

Speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "Anti-national slogans were spray painted at three places in Amritsar on the night of 6-7 August. Two accused, including a minor from Dargabad village in Batala district, have been arrested. One of the accused has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh," he stated.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kota Police Bust Online Betting Racket Linked to Mahadev Satta Network; 6 Arrested, Multiple Accounts Worth 18 Crore Transactions Seized.

According to Bhullar, the investigation revealed that the accused had been in contact with a Shera Mann through social media. "They were in touch with Shamsher Singh alias Shera Mann through Snapchat. They were lured with money," he added.

Bhullar added, "They made a video of spray-painting and sent the video to Shera Mann. They had lured them by saying that they would be given some money, but to date, they have not received a single penny, and by coming under Mann's influence, both the accused have ruined their lives."

Also Read | 'India Negotiating Trade Pacts With Several Nations, Including US', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Police are continuing the probe to determine if deeper connections were involved in the act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)