Ludhiana, Jun 3 (PTI) Congress bypoll candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu Tuesday called the AAP government an 'aapda' (disaster) that struck Punjab three years ago and said the public will "get rid" of it, starting by dethroning it from the Ludhiana West Assembly Seat.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his public meeting, Ashu, who is contesting the upcoming bypoll for the Ludhiana West Assembly Seat, said the situation has worsened to such an extent that the people are becoming nostalgic about the Congress rule between 2017 and 2022.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Launched in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says CDS Anil Chauhan; Uses Cricket Analogy To Highlight India's Resolve After Precision Strike on Pakistan.

He said the people became a victim of the Aam Aadmi Party's "fake and fictitious promises."

"We made no fake and false alluring promises, but we only delivered on the ground," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues Ordinance To Form Gadchiroli District Mining Authority, CM Devendra Fadnavis To Head 16-Member Panel.

He said that the AAP has pushed the state into "anarchy, where lawlessness, vendetta and corruption have become a norm of the day."

The bypoll will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23.

The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Ashu, who is the Punjab Congress working president, also accused the AAP of spending more money on publicity than it ever did on public welfare.

"I challenge that their advertisement budget will turn out to be more than any of their public welfare schemes, if they really had any," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the AAP of resorting to "ruthless vendetta" against its political opponents, he being one.

"But I am thankful to the honourable court, which not only quashed the case against me, but also said that it was out of political vendetta," Ashu said, adding, there still were many implicated in "false cases and fake FIRs."

"But never mind, the countdown has already started, everything will fall straight in line with time, and everyone will be held accountable," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)