Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The Punjabi diaspora on Monday sought the setting up of fast track courts for redressal of their issues, including property-related disputes, at their native places in the state.

Several non-resident Indians hailing from Mohali, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar districts took part in a meeting with the state's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal to address their grievances.

The Punjabi NRIs mainly raised issues related to property grabbing and family disputes.

The Punjab government had held its first 'NRI Punjabiyan Naal Milni (Punjabi NRIs' meet)' in Jalandhar on December 16. Three more such meetings will be held in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Moga.

District and police administration officials also attended the meeting.

Dhaliwal said the state government would try to establish special fast track courts for the NRIs at the earliest so that their cases could be settled in minimum time.

He said the government was drafting a special policy to redress all problems related to social, economic and cultural background of migrant Punjabis in a timely manner.

British passport holder Amarjeet Singh Virk told PTI, "We suggested that fast track courts be set up so that the grievances of NRIs get settled within a certain time period.

"NRI-related grievances should be resolved within three, five or maximum seven years."

He added that the state government should set up a system in which the NRI Cell, where complaints are lodged, resolved their grievances in a time-bound manner.

Virk, who has lived in London for the past 32 years, pointed out that most of the NRIs' grievances were related to property being grabbed, family and matrimonial disputes and visa frauds.

Several NRIs are keen to invest in their home state but get disheartened when their grievances remain pending, said Virk, who is also president of the NRI Sabha.

He pointed to the case of an elderly and wheelchair-bound NRI who came from London to raise the issue of his 40-year land dispute.

US citizen Harjit Kaur Saini raised the issue of an alleged fraud by a property developer.

She said her family had booked three plots 12 years ago but the developer failed to deliver those. Saini, who lives in California, said after lodging a complaint with the NRI Cell, the property developer assured delivery but failed to keep his promise.

"We have been harassed by the property developer for several years," claimed Saini.

Canadian citizen Kuldeep Singh complained of not getting electricity connection to instal a water pump on his agricultural land in his native Khosa Randhir village of Moga district.

"We have not been given electricity connection despite applying eight years ago," said Singh, who moved to Brampton in 1988.

He said his neighbour, who takes care of the family's ancestral land, charged money to irrigate the crops.

Abhay Jain, another UK citizen, raised the issue of an ongoing property dispute with his brother in Ludhiana and demanded that the case be fast-tracked.

US citizen Harjinder Singh sought gun licences for OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) cardholders, NRIs to be appointed as advisors to the government and allowance to purchase agricultural land.

