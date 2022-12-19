Mumbai, December 19: In yet another incident of online fraud and electricity scam, a 56-year-old woman from Pune's Bavdhan was duped to the tune of Rs 43,000 by cyber crooks. As per reports, the woman from Bavdhan has become the latest victim of power bill update fraud. An officer said that the victim works with a private company and lives in Bavdhan.

Speaking to the Times of India, the police officer said, "On December 13, she received a message that she did not pay the power bill for November. She was asked to contact a cellphone number mentioned in the message and warned her power connection will be snapped otherwise." Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

After receiving the message, the woman immediately contacted that number and informed the person that she had paid her electricity bill. However, the man who posed as MSEDCL officials said that her payment was not reflecting in the account. "He sent her link on an app and told her to check her bill in that app," the officer added.

The police officer said that the woman downloaded the app, however, she was unable to check her bill. Following this, the man asked the woman to transfer Rs 100 through the app but the woman did not agree. "The man told her that after the payment she would be able to check her bill. The man assured her that Rs 100 will be deducted from her next bill," the officer said. Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

Post this, the woman transferred Rs 100 using her debit card but to her surprise, Rs 43,000 was debited from her account. "When she checked the settings of her cellphone, she found that her data had been transferred to an unknown cellphone number," the officer stated.

