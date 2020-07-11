Patiala, Jul 11 (PTI) Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar and forty-three other people were booked for conducting a video shoot in violation of the administration's COVID-19 guidelines here on Saturday, a statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Patiala Police raided a mall in Rajpura and found that the video shoot was in progress in complete violation of the COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

They could not produce any permission for the shooting and “most of them were not following norms and directions issued by the government in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” police said in the statement.

Police apprehended the singer and others and also took their shooting equipment in custody, it said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act, 1897 was registered against Gurnam Bhullar, Video Director Khushpal Singh, a mall owner and forty-one other people, the statement said.

