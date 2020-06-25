Chandigarh, Jun 25 (PTI) Seven more people died of coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday, taking the toll to 120, while 142 fresh cases pushed its tally to 4,769, according to a medical bulletin.

Sangrur and Amritsar recorded two fatalities each, and Moga, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana one each, it said.

Of the 142 fresh cases, 31 were reported in Amritsar, followed by 25 in Jalandhar, 21 in Sangrur, 19 in Ludhiana, nine in Muktsar, eight in Patiala, six each in Moga and Kapurthala, four each in Mohali and Ferozepur, two each in Gurdaspur and Fazilka, and one each in Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Rupnagar and Mansa, it said.

Fifteen of the new patients had a travel history to other states.

According to the bulletin, 93 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 3,192 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

The state now has 1,457 active cases, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the state's COVID-19 tally with 838 cases, followed by 668 in Jalandhar, 663 in Ludhiana, 322 in Sangrur, 243 in Patiala, 228 in Mohali and 198 in Gurdaspur.

Pathankot has 195 cases, Tarn Taran 187, Hoshiarpur 166, SBS Nagar 126, Muktsar 125, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot 101 each, Rupnagar 95, Moga 92, Ferozepur 86, Bathinda 85, Kapurthala 83, Fazilka 77, Barnala 46 and Mansa 44, according to the bulletin.

Five patients are critical and on ventilator support, while 25 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 2,69,037 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said. DPB,

