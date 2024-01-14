Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) The Odisha government has declared January 17, the day of the dedication of Shree Jagannath Parikrama project in Puri, as a public holiday.

The corridor project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets, clock rooms and other visitors' amenities in and around the Jagannath temple in Puri.

All government offices, schools and colleges of the state will be closed on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced this to facilitate people's participation in the inauguration of the Jagannath temple heritage corridor project at Puri, it said.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has invited representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions across the country to attend the function on January 17.

