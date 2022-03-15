Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Choudhary on Tuesday told the state Assembly that the construction of a biological park in Pushkar will be completed soon.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Suresh Singh Rawat, Choudhary said the proposal for setting up the biological park in Pushkar city was approved by a high-powered committee for the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project on March 1, 2017.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court's Verdict on Hijab Unconstitutional, Says Campus Front of India.

The biological park is the part of the phase-2 of the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project.

The minister said Rs 25 crore has earmarked for the park.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Killed by 2 Friends Over Sarcastic Comment in Davanagere District; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)