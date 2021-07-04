Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to become the youngest Chief Minister Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Dhami, who was on Saturday elected as the new leader of the BJPs legislature party in Uttarakhand, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the Himalayan state on Sunday.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency, Dhami (45) will be the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, Dhami has never been a minister in the state government and now is all set to swear in as the chief minister, overlooking many senior leaders.

"A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party's high command," Dhami told media persons here.

The son of an ex-serviceman, Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.

Dhami is believed to be a protege of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Dhami will be the 11th Chief Minister of the hill state and will replace Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

Shami belongs to the Kumaun region. Notably, the last two chief ministers were from the Garhwal region.

The change of guard came a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday.

The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet on Saturday afternoon in Dehradun.

Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)