Anakapalli ( Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): After assuming office as the President of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, PVN Madhav paid his first visit to the Sri Nookambika Ammavari Temple in Gavarapalem, Anakapalli on Friday.

The temple EO (Executive Officer) and Chairman welcomed Madhav with temple honours and facilitated special pujas to the goddess. He was also offered teertha prasadam (sacred offerings).

As the new BJP state president, Madhav offered silk garments (pattu vastralu) to the deity and prayed for the well-being of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhav said he would strive to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in the country in partnership with the coalition government at the Centre.

He also assured that efforts would be made to secure central government funds under the PRASAD scheme for the development of the temple.

Highlighting the historical significance of the region, he noted that Andhra Pradesh is home to a 100-year-old Agricultural Institute, one of the oldest in the country, and pledged to work for its development.

Expressing concern, he noted that it is unfortunate that, despite having the country's largest agricultural institute, the state still lags behind in agricultural progress. He pledged to restore the past glory of agriculture in the district.

Madhav also pointed out that the district is home to five cooperative sugar factories, which are not found in any other district. He assured full support for their development in all possible ways. (ANI)

