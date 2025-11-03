New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday claimed that India will no longer be hosting the Quad summit due to prevailing 'tensions' between India and United States after President Donald Trump yet again claimed credit for mediating the India-Pakistan hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Rajya Sabha MP further said that India is facing an "ordeal" in finalising a trade deal with the US.

"There was a time when we were told that India would be hosting the Quad Summit (USA, Japan, Australia, and India) in Nov 2025. That is now not happening," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Talking about the ongoing trade negotiations, the Congress MP claimed, "There was a time when we were told that India would be amongst the earliest to sign a trade deal with the US. That supposed deal has become an ordeal while exports to the US decline, leading to the loss of livelihoods here."

The remarks by Jairam Ramesh comes just a few hours after President Donald Trump yet again claimed credit for brokering a peace deal between India and Pakistan.

"Meanwhile, President Trump has for the 57th time repeated why and how Operation Sindoor was suddenly and unexpectedly halted - with the first announcement of that stoppage coming from Washington and not New Delhi," he said.

Earlier today, as Trump once again repeated his assertion that tariffs were instrumental in averting a "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan during the May 2025 escalation, claiming he warned both countries they would lose US trade access if they didn't de-escalate.

In an interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes, Trump claimed that the two countries were on the brink of nuclear conflict, adding that his threat to halt business with Washington helped bring both nations to negotiate a deal, averting a potential war.

"It did work with India and it did work with Pakistan and it did work with 60 per cent of those countries. I can tell you if it wasn't for tariffs and trade, I wouldn't have been able to make the deals. But I stopped as an example. India does a lot of business with us. They were going to war. They were going to have a nuclear war with Pakistan," the US President said.

Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict refer to the escalation in May following India's Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement. Delhi has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.

Quad brings together four countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support a free and open Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit (fourth in-person) was held in Wilmington, Delaware (USA) on September 21, 2024. Quad Leaders discussed geopolitical issues, took stock of the progress made by the Quad over the last one year and also set forth an ambitious agenda for the year ahead that would culminate with the Quad Summit hosted by India in 2025.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on August that President Trump "no longer has plans" to visit India for the QUAD summit. (ANI)

