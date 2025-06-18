Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted adjournment to the state government on the hearing of a petition seeking CBI probe into an alleged question paper leak of a staff selection commission exam.

The state informed the court that the CID is investigating the matter, and that no conclusive evidence of a paper leak prior to the exam has been found so far.

The court scheduled the next hearing for June 26.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam was held on January 28, 2024 and a large number of candidates appeared for it.

It was alleged that the question papers had been leaked and accessed by some candidates before the test.

Similar allegations had surfaced during the subsequent round of exams held on September 21 and September 22 last year.

An online FIR was filed by a complainant seeking police action.

On December 17, 2024, the high court directed the state government not to release the final results of the 2023 JSSC CGL examination amid ongoing investigations.

