New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday unfurled the Tricolour at his residence on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and extended greetings to citizens across the country.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Birla said Republic Day symbolises resolve, determination and adherence to constitutional values.

"Republic Day is the day of resolve, determination and abiding by the decorum of the Constitution and taking the country forward," he said. Recalling that India adopted its Constitution 77 years ago, the Speaker noted that it is the largest written Constitution in the world and serves as a living guide for the nation.

Birla further urged citizens to take a collective pledge to work towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said, "This is an occasion for us to take a pledge that together, we should make India a Viksit Bharat by 2047, when we complete 100 years of independence."

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended wishes on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, calling the Constitution the "greatest weapon for every Indian." Gandhi posted on X, "Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all my fellow citizens. Our Constitution is the greatest weapon for every Indian - it is our voice, the protective shield for our rights."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'. In a post X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

