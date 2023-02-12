New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Raahgiri Day is set to make a comeback to Connaught Place with the Delhi Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organising its relaunch on February 19, albeit against the wishes of the local traders.

Raahgiri Day, to be held next Sunday, is part of the Delhi Police Week, which will be observed from February 16 to February 22.

The New Delhi Traders' Association has opposed the move saying it will lead to littering in the area and parking chaos. According to a statement, with the observation of the day, Raahgiri organisers aim to focus on creating sustainable and liveable cities.

The event's main focus will be road safety, walkability in cities, and women's safety.

Raahgiri Foundation, Nagarro and Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN) will serve as the knowledge partners for the event.

Delhi Traffic Police and other enforcement units such as SPUWAC/SPUNER, Armed Police, and Crime Branch will hold painting competitions,street plays, rally by girls students for road safety awareness, self-defence training demonstration, dog show, a rendition by Delhi Police Women Pipe Band, and many other activities.

Supporting organisations will also host events such as yoga, Zumba, creation of a fitness zone, sports activities, and open mic performances. In a series of tweets, the New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) condemned the move.

"WHY IS @Raahgiri_Fdn doing this @CP_Heartofdelhi, it is a market complex not public park, they leave it littered & disturbed, better plan such public events at Kartavya Path so public can enjoy without disturbance to markets & no chaos," it said.

"@tweetndmc & @Raahgiri_Fdn are doing it against the wishes of @NDTAofficial, we were informed not asked & we have objected as it spoils the decorum of our market, sunday is working day & people stay till noon,causing chaos in parkings. CP IS NOT A ROAD BUT A MARKET, SO STOP THIS," the association said.

