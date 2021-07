Shamli (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) As many as 6 people were bitten by a rabid dog in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the dog entered a residential locality in Kandhla, they said.

The injured were given medical treatment, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)