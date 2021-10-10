Port Blair, Oct 10 (PTI) The Radhanagar beach in South Andaman has retained its Blue Flag certification for the 2021-22 tourist season, an official said.

Speaking at a programme, Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka urged the locals, tourists and hoteliers to continue helping the administration in keeping the beach clean.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 10, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked for Sixth Consecutive Day.

Several events were organised by the district administration on Saturday to raise awareness for keeping the beach clean. Among them was a nature trail with a quiz on birds.

India has 10 Blue Flag beaches -- a global certification given based on 33 parameters.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Says ‘Need to Bring Law to Honour Lord Ram, Krishna, Ramayana, Gita and Their Authors’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)