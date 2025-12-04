Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Special MP-MLA Court in Raebareli has admitted a criminal plea filed by a Karnataka-based leader alleging that Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship in violation of Indian law.

The petition claimed that several offences may have been committed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Foreigners Act, Passport Act, and other relevant statutes.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the court has directed the Kotwali police station to submit a detailed report on the status of the investigation carried out so far in connection with the alleged citizenship matter.

The case, registered as Case No. 3156/2025, will now be taken up for the next hearing on December 5, when the court is expected to review the police report and decide on the proceedings further.

Bengaluru-based leader S Vignesh Shishir filed a petition before Special Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) Vivek Kumar against Gandhi. Shishir also accused the Congress leader of providing information to enemy countries and obtaining a fake passport.

Meanwhile, in another case registered against Rahul Gandhi, a defamation complaint by VD Savarkar's grandnephew, the Pune Magistrate's Court directed the Congress leader not to comment on court orders that he has not contested.

"If the accused has any grievance against the issuance of the summons order, he should challenge it before the appropriate court. But he cannot make any comment on an order he has not challenged. Either he must accept the order or challenge it before the appropriate court. Therefore, this court directs that the accused shall not make any comment on any order which has become final or remains unchallenged," Magistrate Amol Shinde said in an order on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi had pleaded not guilty before a Pune court in connection with a defamation case filed against him. The plea was submitted before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) and Special Judge for MP/MLA cases, Amol Sriram Shinde, at the Pune District Court. Advocate Milind Pawar appeared on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, as the Congress leader was not personally present during the proceedings.

The defamation complaint was filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of VD Savarkar, alleging that Rahul Gandhi made defamatory and derogatory statements about the freedom fighter during an Overseas Congress event in the United Kingdom in 2023. The remarks were subsequently circulated on social media, allegedly damaging Savarkar's legacy and public image. (ANI)

